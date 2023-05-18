The great controversy of the date: was it a penalty against Junior? Video

Junior beat Huila 0-1 in Neiva and with that result he gets into the semifinal home runs of Colombian soccer, at the end of the early stages of date 20.

However, there was a controversial play in the Junior area, after the goal scored by Vladimir Hernández. Homer Martínez jumped to dispute a ball from above.

The fans of Huila, and many of those of other teams that fight for the classification, demanded a penalty in favor of the opitas.

The VAR did not review the play and the game continued its march. Was it a penalty?

SPORTS