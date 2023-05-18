The great controversy of the date: was it a penalty against Junior? Video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. Pereira
Jairo Cassiani. Kronos Agency
Junior vs. Pereira
The action influences, so far, the eight classified.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Junior beat Huila 0-1 in Neiva and with that result he gets into the semifinal home runs of Colombian soccer, at the end of the early stages of date 20.
However, there was a controversial play in the Junior area, after the goal scored by Vladimir Hernández. Homer Martínez jumped to dispute a ball from above.
The fans of Huila, and many of those of other teams that fight for the classification, demanded a penalty in favor of the opitas.
The VAR did not review the play and the game continued its march. Was it a penalty?
