Thursday, May 18, 2023
The great controversy of the date: was it a penalty against Junior? Video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in Sports
0
The great controversy of the date: was it a penalty against Junior? Video


close

Junior vs. Pereira

Junior vs. Pereira

Photo:

Jairo Cassiani. Kronos Agency

Junior vs. Pereira

The action influences, so far, the eight classified.

Junior beat Huila 0-1 in Neiva and with that result he gets into the semifinal home runs of Colombian soccer, at the end of the early stages of date 20.

However, there was a controversial play in the Junior area, after the goal scored by Vladimir Hernández. Homer Martínez jumped to dispute a ball from above.

The fans of Huila, and many of those of other teams that fight for the classification, demanded a penalty in favor of the opitas.

The VAR did not review the play and the game continued its march. Was it a penalty?

