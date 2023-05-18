Belinda the singer would have received several gifts from the singer Peso Pluma, among them a ring, it is shared on various news portals, they also assure that he would be delighted with it. Will he want her seriously?

A romance between Belinda and Featherweight would be being born and the rumors about it are getting stronger, because now it is made public that he sends expensive gifts to the pretty singer songs like ‘In love you have to forgive’.

Belinda, 33 years old, would be giving clues to said “romance”, because on Instagram in recent days she shared a video in which she appears showing off her rings.

Regarding the ring, it transpires that Featherweight, 23 years old, would have sent it to Belinda through her mother, however, at the moment neither of the two singers has mentioned anything about it.

Surely in the following days Featherweight and Belinda will share images, texts or something else in relation to them and their fans are anxious to know if it is a joke or “the thing” would be serious between them.

Featherweight has become the most successful singer of the moment in the genre of lying down corridos, even his recent song ‘Ella baila sola’ already has its version even in Japanese.

Featherweight. Instagram photo

