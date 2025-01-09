Blanca Romero the new one started talent Telecinco’s culinary show on Wednesday night, Next Level Chefand presented to the 21 applicants that would be part of the first test to become full contestants in the contest.

“I have gossip“, announced the presenter. “Rakel and Melissa know each other before“, he revealed. Rakel Cernicharo and the candidate agreed on top chefwhere the program’s mentor won.

Melissa confirmed Blanca’s announcement, while Rakel greeted her from afar. “I I have seen you fightalmost tear your hair out,” said the presenter.

“Yes, yes, we have killed each other“, stated Melissa. “And you’re not going to hit each other here?” Blanca asked, expecting a yes for an answer. However, they both denied at the same time.

“Well, I love fights, I’ll cheer you on,” the presenter hesitated. Later, Melissa managed to enter the program after passing the first testbut in the team of mentor Marcos Morán.