‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It has been attracting more and more fans due to its innovative format and its charismatic participants. However, the competition also gets more complicated with each new episode. Unfortunately, in the latest edition of the program, ‘Mad’ Wagner He failed to captivate the jury and was eliminated from the competition.

“I am satisfied with what I have achieved, I have evolved a lot…and I have found people who adore me,” ‘Crazy’ said moved after being eliminated. In addition to this, his colleagues supported him because of his qualities as a person.. Javier Masias He also had some heartfelt words for the actor: “Thank you for having those dreams of freedom even in an environment as closed as this.”