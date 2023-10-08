Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘The great chef: famous’ is the culinary program in which great figures of Peruvian entertainment demonstrate their skills in the kitchen. In this third season, there are several characters who said goodbye to the competition and today, October 7, we will know who will win the long-awaited trophy. The two finalists are Armando Machuca and Mariella Zanetti.

What time does ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ start?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ will begin this Saturday at 8.30 pm So don’t forget to tune in to Latina so you don’t miss this impressive final gala.

Where to watch the final of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ airs on Latina; However, there are other ways to watch the program LIVE. The first is to tune in through the open signal, depending on the service you have contracted at home. The second is to follow the programming through the official channel of said television house on YouTube. In addition, there is also an app called Latina, available for the Play Store and iOS.

How to watch Latina Television?

You can enjoy the Latina signal in the open service that you have contracted, it should be remembered that it is channel 2. However, you can also enjoy it on its website, where you can find the live broadcast 24 hours a day.

Who are the finalists of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

After several weeks of effort, the two finalists of the third season are Armando Machuca and Mariella Zanetti.

List of third season participants