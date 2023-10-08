Journalist was on top of a building in the Gaza Strip and reporting on the conflict situation when she was surprised

A news network reporter Al Jazeera was surprised by the bombing of a building during a live broadcast on the news channel this Saturday (October 7, 2023). Youma El Sayed was in a building and was preparing to report updates on the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

Before he began to speak, a bomb exploded on top of a building a few meters from where Youma was. Upon hearing the explosion – which was captured on the broadcast –, she was scared and screamed, while trying to protect herself.

Panting, he continued the transmission and described the attack: “This was a missile attack on a Palestinian tower, right in the middle of Gaza city.”she said, before being interrupted by a channel anchor who asked her to calm down and protect herself.

WATCH: Terrifying moment caught on camera as a building in #Gaza city ​​is struck during a live interview with Al Jazeera reporter @YoumnaElSayed17. The building was later decimated. pic.twitter.com/zJ4LI4ixZj — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 7, 2023

According to the journalist, the building – which was residential – was completely destroyed moments later. The Israelis did not release information about each target attacked, but said they attacked locations with “military infrastructure” of Hamas.

the extremist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7;

around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip; extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnappings of soldiers and civilians;

Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas and said the country will win;

the conflict has already left 532 dead (300 Israelis and 232 Palestinians) and hundreds injured;

world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities did the same;

Iran and Hezbollah celebrated Hamas' action;

Itamaraty announced that it will request an emergency meeting at the UN to discuss the conflict;

Lula called the Hamas attacks "terrorism"but relativized the episode;

1 Brazilian was injured and 2 are missing in Israel, says Itamaraty;

The Israeli embassy in Brazil called Hamas "branch" of the Iranian regime;

Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco also spoke and appealed for peace;

Bolsonaro repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;

UNDERSTAND – find out what Hamas is and why it conflicts with Israel

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS – see images of the war.

