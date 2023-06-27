While the host of the program “The great chef: famous”, Jose Pelaezhovered around the stations of the participants, he realized that Antonio Pavon I was making a very serious mistake while preparing the chicken aguadito.

“Is that potato or sweet potato? That’s a sweet potato, I see it very similar to a sweet potato. I think it’s a sweet potato,” Peláez asked the bullfighter. After this observation, Pavón reconsidered the ingredients that he chose for the preparation of the Peruvian stew and thus save himself from a possible elimination from the program.

What celebrities are in this season?

In this new edition of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” We will see Natalia Salas, Katia Palma, Mónica Torres, Antonio Pavón, Ale Fuller, Mauricio Mesones, Jimmy Santi, Jesús Neyra, Laura Spoya, Belén Estévez, Mr. Peet and Junior Silva compete for the title of “The Great Chef”.

