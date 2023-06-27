The television program ‘Today’ is in mourning, because an endearing member died of his team: “It hurts us a lot”, they express this Monday in the program where Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta and Arath de la Torre participate.

The hosts of ‘Hoy’ fire Dr. Alfredo Victoria Morales, who He died early Monday morning at the age of 42. They make it known to themselves with sadness and send their condolences to family and friends.

‘Hoy’ has had many collaborators as guests and Alfredo was one of them. Raúl Araiza and Arath de la Torre, hosts of ‘Hoy’, reported that the doctor suddenly lost his life and also recalled that two weeks ago he was with them on the broadcast.

Alfredo Victoria Morales with Andrea Escalona. Instagram photo

“As a team you are creating ties and affection, and well, our highly esteemed collaborator, the doctor, Alfredo Víctoria Morales, passed away, it seems that of natural causes, but it shook us,” Raúl Araiza quotes.

Arath de la Torre was surprised to learn of Alfreo’s death, as he was a fairly young man: “Our condolences to his family and friends, he gave us many recommendations, the truth is that We were very saddened by his death.”

“He left us this that you can see yourself today and tomorrow we are gone, so rest in peace, dear friend, thanks for everything you gave us, we are very shocked and sad,” said Arath and Raúl.

In ‘Hoy’ they cited that last May doctor Alfredo Victoria Morales celebrated for fulfilling a year of collaborating in the weekly program, as he gave advice to the public on how to lead a healthy life.

Alfredo had on Instagram with almost 500 thousand followerswas a medical specialist in epidemiology, served as director of the Red Cross and advisor to the Ministry of Health, was jurisdictional head and deputy state director of Planning and Resources of Puebla.

Rest in peace Alfredo Victoria Morales.

