The Maniac aims Toprak

Fourth place from 15th position: in Portimao Andrea Iannone He missed the podium that he had managed to achieve in Most, but the Go Eleven driver’s weekend was still positive with a crescendo conclusion on another track on which the Abruzzese had never raced.

“For me this is the year of firsts, the first year in Superbike, the first year with Pirelli tyres, the first year on new tracks. – The Maniac’s words – and I’m trying to grow together with my team step by step, obviously the goal is to get to the top. I think a possible fight between me and Razgatlioglu would be great to see for the public on the track and in front of the TV.. Toprak’s record? He’s a great driver and evidently at the moment he has the whole package working wonderfully.”

As regards the riders’ market, Iannone has no news to communicate at the moment: “At the moment I’m not paying much attention to the market – he added – I need to understand the potential we have available within my box. Perhaps at Magny-Cours we will know something more“concluded regarding his future that he will still be in Superbike.