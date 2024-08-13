The Amazon offers today allow us to buy for a DualSense controller in Gray Camouflage color. The reported discount is 24% off the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price is €74.99. The current price is not the lowest ever, but it is a discount compared to the typical price of recent months: if you are looking for a DualSense, you can not wait months for a better discount and you like this color, recommended to take advantage of this promotion, also because often there are few units on sale. The controller is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The DualSense controller in Gray Camouflage color
This PlayStation 5 controller model is a classic DualSense, with the typical functions of the basic model included with every console. It has adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, touchpad, microphone and built-in speaker. The only difference in this model is the color.
The DualSense controller obviously works with the PlayStation 5, as well as the computer (Windows and Mac) and with the mobile devices. It charges with a USB-C cable, not included in the package.
