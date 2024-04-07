Makari: how many episodes, duration and when the drama ends, rerun on Rai 1, first season

How many episodes are planned for Makari, the repeat of the first season of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? We'll tell you right away: a total of four repeat episodes will be broadcast on prime time TV (9.25 pm). The first on April 7, 2024; the last one on April 28th. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may undergo some changes):

First episode: April 7, 2024

Second episode: April 14, 2024

Third episode: April 21, 2024

Fourth episode: April 28, 2024

Duration

How long (duration) is each episode of Makari? The duration of each evening on Rai 1 will be approximately 2 hours long: starting at 9.25pm, closing around 11.30pm. This is a repeat of the first season, already broadcast for the first time in 2021.

Books and music

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Makari, but which books is the TV series inspired by? The fiction is taken from the books by Gaetano Savatteri, published by Sellerio Editore. The first episode is inspired by the stories The Guilty Are Crazy and The Fact Comes After; the second from the story The Rule of Disadvantage; the third from It's just a game; the fourth from La Fabbrica delle Stelle. The author declared regarding the TV series: “I like to think that the image of a different Sicily is finally being conveyed. That of Sicilians who, not necessarily, like cannoli, that of a bittersweet Sicily, where alongside inaction, there is a lot of dynamic strength”. Makari's music is signed by Ralf Hildenbeutel, while the theme song was written and performed by Ignazio Boschetto and performed by the “Il Volo” trio.