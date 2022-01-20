The Governor of the Oryol region, Andrey Klychkov, became ill with the coronavirus for the second time. The head of the region himself told about this on Instagram on January 20, adding that he feels good.

“The next time I will spend on self-isolation at home, I got sick with a coronavirus. After vaccination, the virus is much easier to carry. There is a slight temperature, but in general I feel good, ”Klychkov said during a live broadcast on the social network.

Klychkov clarified that the test for coronavirus was positive for the whole family, with the exception of the two eldest sons. Now the head of the region and his relatives observe the home regime, the governor continues to work remotely.

For the first time, Klychkov fell ill with COVID-19 in October 2020. Then the head of the Oryol region said that, against the background of the disease, a significant proportion of his lungs were affected.

Together with Klychkov, his whole family also fell ill. He himself said that his illness was more difficult than that of other family members.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

