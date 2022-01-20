On Thursday, approximately 150 mercenaries are scheduled to leave the Libyan territories, where about 7,000 mercenaries are located.

The file of mercenaries is one of the most dangerous files in the Libyan crisis, as the Military Committee 5 + 5 succeeded during the past months in making great strides in that file, other than its efforts towards unifying the military institution.

leaving the mercenaries

The first week of January, the French Foreign Ministry said that 300 foreign mercenaries had left Libya, praising the start of a phased withdrawal of thousands of foreign forces who fought on both sides of the conflict in the strife-torn country.

The Libyan academic, Muhammad Al-Hilawi, confirmed that the Military Committee’s 5 + 5 track is the only track that has achieved success in the files entrusted to him in the last period, and this was evident in many situations on the ground.

The Libyan academic explained to “Sky News Arabia” that progress in the military track would contribute to solving the country’s current crisis, as the exit of mercenaries would help impose security and practice true democracy without intimidating the weapons of militias and mercenaries.

Al-Hilawi added that the Libyan street is well aware that the unification of the military institution is the beginning of the real and actual solution to the crisis.

Unification of the military institution

Another file in which the Military Committee made successful steps during the past few years. Last week, the city of Sirte witnessed the second meeting that brought together the highest military leaders in the West and the East.

A meeting that led to a state of relief in the Libyan ranks, in light of the uncertainty experienced by the street following the postponement of the presidential elections, this is how Professor of Political Science at the University of Sirte Abdul Aziz Aqila described the last meeting that was held in Sirte, in the presence of the person in charge of the tasks of the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Lieutenant-General Abdel Razek Al-Nadori, and Chief of Staff in the National Unity Government, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Al-Haddad.

The professor of political science at the University of Sirte confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the success of the military track and the unification of efforts towards building that institution will go a long way in resolving the Libyan crisis.

Do internal efforts succeed?

Aqeela said that the successful steps in the file of unifying the military establishment are due at the outset to the successful steps of the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee, which played an important role and created the conditions for that meeting, which is between the largest military leaders in the east and west of Libya.

Aqeela explained that the meeting reflected positively on the ground, as coordination took place recently between the military forces in the east and west in order to secure the road linking the south and the center, as well as cooperation in securing the man-made river and water storage, and securing the process of transporting fuel and other means of support and service between all Libyan territories.

This week also witnessed the beginning of an operation in southern Libya to impose security and purify it of gangs and militias that are trying to control the state’s capabilities through chaos.

The professor of political science at the University of Sirte stressed that the positive development in the military track will force the political forces to agree and give priority to the interests of the country. The military institution in all political systems is the guarantor of the democratic process and the protection of institutions that are built by choosing the people.

During his statements, Abdulaziz Aqila called for the necessity of supporting these meetings in order to resolve the country’s crisis, a large proportion of which is military.

The Libyan street is witnessing a state of outrage as a result of the postponement of the elections, in light of the uncertainty about the new date for the elections.