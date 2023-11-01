The Russian military is destroying various air targets over the territory of Crimea. This was announced by the Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev on Wednesday, November 1.

“The military is working to destroy a large number of different air targets in various areas of the entire peninsula,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Razvozhaev also asked citizens to observe safety measures and stay in shelters, as well as avoid being in open space. He pointed out that when the air defense system is operating, fragments pose a danger to residents.

Earlier that day, Razvozhaev reported that the Russian Armed Forces used a smoke screen in Sevastopol Bay. He also warned of an air raid warning in the city, which lasted for 35 minutes – from 6:47 to 7:20.

Prior to this, on October 24, the governor of Sevastopol announced that electronic warfare equipment in the Kara-Koba area landed an unmanned aerial vehicle, which detonated on the ground. According to him, there was no destruction of infrastructure.

The Ukrainian side is making attempts to attack Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation due to shelling by Ukrainian militants.