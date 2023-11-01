Lies of P director Ji Won Choi has provided a first glimpse of the game’s upcoming DLC, as well as confirmation a sequel is in the works.

In a Director’s Letter video, Choi thanked the community for the game’s 1m sales and provided an update on its future.

“Our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel,” he said. While the DLC had already been revealed, the sequel had not.



Lies of P – Official Release Date TrailerWatch on YouTube

That said, fans have already been speculating about what a sequel could focus on, based on hints at the end of the game (no spoilers here!).

As for the DLC, Choi shared screenshots as a tease, which shows the main character at sea on a huge ship. “I can promise you one thing,” he said. “What I just showed you scratches merely the tip of an iceberg.” So, could this be Titanic inspired, or will we finally fight The Terrible Dogfish from the original story?



Ships in the night… | Image credit: Neowiz

Before all that, the game will receive another update later this month with a number of changes.

The game features a Weapon Assemble system where players can mix and match blades and handles for different abilities. Some of these weapons will be tweaked to “ensure that players can make the most out of the system.”

Changes will also be made to alter the difficulty in the early stages of the game: base stats will be boosted, extra Quartz will be available to upgrade the P-Organ, and the Rising Dodge move will become a default skill. The pre-release demo was criticized for its dodge, so it’s great to see continued improvement here.

Lastly, the update will amend costumes so that glasses and hats can be worn separately – these are purely cosmetic to dress up the main character in the outfits of other NPCs. Speaking of which, Alidoro’s costume will be added – he’s the dog character who provides boss weapons.

You can watch the full Director’s Letter in the video below.