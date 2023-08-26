Gladkov: a resident of Shchetinovka, Belgorod region, died as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov announced the death as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the village of Shchetinovka, Belgorod region. He wrote about this in Telegram.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine dropped an explosive device from a drone when the man was at his dacha mowing grass,” Gladkov said. As a result of the explosion, the Russian received shrapnel wounds incompatible with life.