The series is approaching Netflix Of one pieceor the live action TV series inspired by the work of Eiichiro Oda arriving at the end of August on the video streaming service and of which we can see a taste in this new videowhich explains something about Route Major.

In the video shown in the tweet visible below there are Luffy, Nami and Zoro discussing the phantom route to follow to chase the One Piece, or better than anything else it is Nami who explains to the other two what it is precisely, but meeting an enthusiastic response from the Straw Hat.

This is the reconstruction of a scene seen in Eiichiro Oda’s manga/anime, belonging to the early stages of the adventure of Luffy and crew, which is presented here in its original core before all the other additions that will arrive during the long journey on the Going Merry.