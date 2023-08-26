The series is approaching Netflix Of one pieceor the live action TV series inspired by the work of Eiichiro Oda arriving at the end of August on the video streaming service and of which we can see a taste in this new videowhich explains something about Route Major.
In the video shown in the tweet visible below there are Luffy, Nami and Zoro discussing the phantom route to follow to chase the One Piece, or better than anything else it is Nami who explains to the other two what it is precisely, but meeting an enthusiastic response from the Straw Hat.
This is the reconstruction of a scene seen in Eiichiro Oda’s manga/anime, belonging to the early stages of the adventure of Luffy and crew, which is presented here in its original core before all the other additions that will arrive during the long journey on the Going Merry.
One Piece live action coming soon
The One Piece live action TV series will arrive on Netflix from August 31, 2023 and will consist of 8 episodes. It is a rather risky operation, also considering the previous cases of live action adaptations taken from manga, but Oda’s direct involvement should guarantee a certain quality level.
Last month we had seen a trailer celebrating the Straw Hat, while the release date and characters had already emerged in the trailer dedicated to the series released on the occasion of the Tudum 2023 event.
