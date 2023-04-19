Stellantis Financial Services Italythe captive company of the automotive sector and financial partner of all brands of the Stellantis groupannounced the appointment of managers who will lead the largest automotive finance company in Italy.

Manager Stellantis Financial Services Italy

As the new General Manager he was chosen Julius Avenueformer Country Manager of FCA Bank ItalyWhile Pier Marco Alciati plays the role of Vice General Managerafter holding the same position in Bank PSA Italy.

Giulio Viale, General Manager Stellantis Financial Services Italy

“I am very honored by this nomination – he declares Julius Avenuenew General Manager Stellantis Financial Services Italy – I am excited to start this journey, confident that I can achieve excellent results, together with the entire Stellantis Financial Services team, the Stellantis Group and the Dealer Network”.

Stellantis trademark finance

Giulio Viale and Pier Marco Alciati now have the task of leading the Italian bank born from the reorganization of the structure of financing and leasing of the Stellantis Group, with the aim of supporting all Stellantis brands and dealers within the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

The choice of the new profiles at the top of the General Management is the first official act of the new captive following the birth of Stellantis Financial Services, the new financial entity which will manage all Stellantis brands in Europe, in collaboration with BNP Paribas Personal Finance for the UK, Austria and Germany, and Santander Consumer Finance for the remaining European countries, including Italy.

Stellantis Financial Services Italia is the finance company for all Stellantis brands

Stellantis Financial Services Italia, previously named Bank PSA Italyis the exclusive financial partner of all the brands of the Stellantis Group: Abarth & C. Spa, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Spoticar.

Giulio Viale and Marco Alciati, managers of Stellantis Financial Services Italy

Julius Avenue began his management career at FCA in 1988, holding positions of increasing responsibility in financial services. After the start in the area FCA Financehas gained expertise in the sector of Financing to Concessionaires both on the Italian market and on foreign markets. In 2018, he became Head of Financial Services at the Italian market in FCA Bank SpA company that offers financial products and services for the purchase of vehicles by end customers and financing solutions to support the dealer network.

Pier Marco Alciati, new Deputy General Manager of Stellantis Financial Services Italy

Pier Marco Alciati instead he started working in Banca PSA Italia in 2019, the year in which he was appointed General Manager. Previously he had gained professional experience in Santander Consumer Bank Italy, covering roles of increasing responsibility in the commercial and marketing area. Since 2009 he has held the position of Sales and Marketing Director of Santander Consumer Bank Italymanaging some important white label agreements in the Automotive sector.

