The high representative of the African Union, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, reported on November 2 that the Ethiopian government and the regional forces in Tigray agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities. The conflict that began two years ago leaves thousands dead, millions displaced and thousands more living in famine.

Transcendental pact between the two parties to the war in Tigray, in northern Ethiopia, which triggered one of the largest humanitarian crises in recent history.

The national government and the rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has governed the region for years, signed this Wednesday, November 2, a permanent cessation of armed clashes, after a two-year war.

“The two parties to the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities, as well as systematic, orderly, fluid and coordinated disarmament,” announced Olusegun Obasanjo, head of the African Union mediation team.

This pact was reached after the national government and the rebels resumed peace talks on October 24.

However, the high representative of the African Union stressed that there is still a way to go before the commitment is fully implemented.

“This moment is not the end of the peace process,” Obasanjo explained, as the pact also includes “the restoration of law and order, the restitution of services, unhindered access to humanitarian supplies, the protection of civilians, especially women, children and other vulnerable groups”.

The African leader indicated that what was agreed on Wednesday will be supervised and monitored by a high-level panel of the African Union.

Troops from neighboring Eritrea also participated in the conflict, as well as forces from other Ethiopian regions, which took possession on the side of the Ethiopian Army.

The war stems from a catastrophic breakdown in relations between the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, a rebel movement turned political party that dominated Ethiopia for 27 years, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, who was once part of his coalition. ruling, but whose appointment in 2018 ended the dominance of the TPLF there.

With Reuters and EFE