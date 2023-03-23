The Executive has confirmed this Wednesday that it has already begun talks with Morocco on the management of the airspace of Western Sahara, currently dependent on the controllers of the Canary Islands, in order to comply with point seven of the joint declaration that both governments signed in April of 2022.

In a parliamentary response to the senator of the Canary Islands Coalition Fernando Clavijo, who asked the Government at what stage were the negotiations with the Kingdom of Morocco “for the transfer of the management of the airspace of Western Sahara”, from Moncloa they have indicated that the talks have already have been started “in this area”.

The Government has clarified that these contacts with Morocco “are limited to airspace management”, in addition to coordination “between both parties” in order “to achieve greater security in connections and technical cooperation”.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the King of Morocco, Mohamed VI, met in Rabat in April 2022 with the aim of starting a new stage in the relationship between the two countries, signing a joint declaration that, in point seven , indicated that “conversations on airspace management will begin”, without further clarification.

The Government has already reiterated in a parliamentary response to the PP that these talks “are limited exclusively to the management of airspace and the coordination between the two in order to achieve greater security in the connections”, thus refuting that Spain is going to cede in this question.

With this dialogue, Morocco seeks to stop Spain from being the one that manages the airspace over the Sahara, something that today is done from the Canary Islands. For his part, in an interview with Europa Press, the Polisario Front delegate in Spain, Abdulah Arabi, already showed his concern about possible negotiations regarding air and maritime spaces.