Monterrey is having an almost perfect season. After 12 days played, the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich is in first place in the general classification, with 31 points, the product of ten wins, one draw and only one loss. Rayados is eight points ahead of Club América, which is in second position in the table.
It seems that the albiazules are their own competition this season, so if they continue their good pace they could break a record in their own history. The Monterrey team adds 31 out of 36 possible points in the Clausura 2023. The Monterrey team’s mark is 37 units in a short tournament.
Víctor Manuel Vucetich has lifted Monterrey in his second spell at the club / Jam Media/GettyImages
If Vucetich’s team is capable of adding seven more points in the remaining five rounds of the tournament, which seems very likely, they will break the club’s all-time record.
Monterrey has fifteen points left to play and will face Xolos de Tijuana, América, Santos Laguna, Mazatlán and Pumas. Except for the duel against the Águilas, it seems that the other games are accessible and that the albiazules could, without any major problems, reap a good number of points.
Monterrey is the leader of the Clausura 2023 and will seek to break a historical record / Jam Media/GettyImages
To break their points record, Monterrey needs two wins and one draw, or four draws and one win, in five games. Will Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team be able to continue their great stride and set a new record?
