The Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, responded this Saturday to Diego Pablo Simeone’s attack on the Madrid club after the controversies arising from the match at the Santiago Bernabéu against Celta. The red and white coach said that he had been told that there were “episodes within the game like there have been for a hundred years.” Regarding this, Ancelotti considers that “they are things that are said in front of the gallery.” “Everyone is aware of what Real Madrid represents in its more than 120 years of history. “It may be that they are thorns that hurt,” he added.

The Italian made these statements at the press conference prior to the match that Real Madrid plays this Sunday at home against Las Palmas. The white team comes into this match after a turbulent week, marked by the defeat received in the Super Cup against Barça and the difficulties they suffered in the Cup tie against Celta. In that match, Ancelotti received some whistles, something that the coach assumes with sportsmanship.





“You always have to improve and learn. When you think you know everything – which is not the case for me – is the moment when you start to lower your level. I have to improve, the responsibility of a coach is for his team to play football well,” highlighted the Italian. The Real Madrid coach admitted that his team’s version against the Barça team was his “responsibility”: “For the fans to whistle at me for this match is acceptable and, sometimes, fair. Of course, I don’t think people will forget what we have done here. It seems that the team is adrift, but it is alive and will fight until the end.”

Asked about the club’s support, ‘Carletto’ assured that he has felt it “at all times”: “I have a very good relationship with the president, with José Ángel Sánchez and with the entire club. I feel supported since I arrived and will continue to do so until my last day here. There is no problem in this regard.”

The Real Madrid coach was also asked if he thought he would still be on the Santiago Bernabéu bench if he had scored five of the last 21 points: “It’s better that I don’t answer you. This is not a simple job. “It is better to have this problem on this bench than on others.”

Regarding the duel against the Canary Islands team, the Italian coach wanted to highlight its importance: “We have to compete and fight, taking into account that we are there to fight for LaLiga. The second leg of the season begins, we are close to first position and it is time to score points.”

Regarding Kylian Mbappé’s performance, Ancelotti sees him “with more prominence” in each game: “I don’t know if he is more of a leader or not, but he is showing a very high level. This helps us. I think that his adaptation period is over and that he raises his level in each match.” The Real Madrid coach will not have Vinícius in this match due to suspension: “He is calmer because I think he has learned what has happened in recent times. We will miss him.”