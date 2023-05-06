And now that? The government failed agricultural producers. They feel that and courage is already on the surface. They are calling for a mobilization next Monday that will block the facilities of Pemex in Topolobampo. The price they promised to authorize for corn and wheat simply did not arrive. The amount of tons that they had promised to insure, either. The lack of response from the Federal Government exposed Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. And it also scratches Claudia Sheinbaum, López Obrador’s favorite “corcholata”, who declared during her visit to Mazatlán that: “Without corn there is no country… And without Sinaloa there is no Mexico.” Well, she is staying in simple rhetoric.

the price of corn Right now it’s on the ground. And the damage to producers is not only for those of sinaloaalso for those of Sonora and Baja California.

The producers’ call was supposedly being answered by the president himself. But he is more concerned with issues such as denying the United States permission to monitor a balloon of Chinese origin and insulting the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola for once again revealing the unclear business of the president’s children. One of them, the eldest, Andrés Manuel López, according to a journalistic investigation, is the one who took over the business where the new airport would be.

Corn and wheat producers demand attention and responses to their demands. And if on Monday they comply with the warning that they will take over the Pemex facilities in Topolobampo, it will be necessary to see if the Government dares to use retaliation. They already tried to divide them.

If there is a case that exemplifies the impunity that hurts and insults citizens in Sinaloa, it is the murder of the journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez.

Yesterday it was one year since the crime that shook sinaloa. And in the supposed development of the investigations, both the Federal Government and the State were exhibited. The contradictions between one and the other were made public. From the “morning”, the president himself declared the crime clarified. And what do you think? Well, those responsible enjoy complete freedom and, above all, impunity. In sinaloa it seems that we have an authority incapable of subduing and bringing criminals to court. The worst thing is that they claim to know where they are and do nothing to apprehend them.

The tribute organized yesterday in memory of former Governor Jesús Aguilar Padilla brought together several of his classmates from the School of Law of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. The conversation allowed to know anecdotes of Aguilar Padilla with his schoolmates, with his friends and former collaborators.

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, a friend and former collaborator of Jesús Aguilar Padilla, attended the emotional ceremony as a special guest. A man like few others who exalted the principles of politics in sinaloa. A man who made his way little by little from below and at his pace he was sowing friends. Prepared and eager to read, Jesús Aguilar Padilla was a great man, a great politician, but above all, an excellent friend.

