The PSOE is well aware that a large part of the results for next May 28 will depend on the younger segment of the electorate and, particularly, on that group of citizens who will be voting for the first time. And polls, both public and internal to the parties, indicate that this new voter is not especially prone to socialist postulates and that, furthermore, half of the young people on 28-M could stay at home. With this backdrop, Pedro Sánchez launched this Saturday from Murcia, in a Príncipe de Asturias pavilion full of sympathizers, militants and public officials, to capture the support of the youngest with a coup de effect with a view to the expected vacations: discounts on transport, both to travel around Europe and within Spain.

The first measure announced by the president was that the Council of Ministers next Tuesday is going to approve a 50% discount on Interrail so that everyone between 18 and 30 years old can travel around Europe this summer. The Executive’s offer will be extended between June 15 and September 15.

In addition, he announced that to “make it easier for young people to also travel through Spain and get to know all its immense historical and cultural heritage” the Government is also going to try a 90% discount on trains and buses that depend on the State and 50% on High Speed ​​trains.

The PSOE leader explained that this second programme, that of trips around Spain, in addition to encouraging young people to discover the “unknown treasures” of their country, aims to “help the tourism sector and the cultural sector” by “promoting thousands of of national destinations”, particularly in rural areas.

Always with an eye on the new voters, the PSOE general secretary recalled that the Government has placed young people at the “center of its priorities”, approving in recent times improvements in their training, in their access to employment or the access to a “dignified home”.

Bonus for desalinated water “as long as it takes”



In a regional key, Pedro Sánchez promised to maintain “as long as it is necessary” the discount on the price of desalinated water for irrigators. In addition, he claimed the investment of 42 million euros in improving the energy efficiency of desalination plants and that of 1,100 million in production and management of that water. He omitted, however, any reference to the Tajo-Segura Transfer. The PSRM leader and PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Autonomous Community, José Vélez, did allude to the 50% cut of the aqueduct by 2027, who defended that “the transfer is essential, but climate change is here” “We have to meet environmental objectives and ensure water,” he said about the decision of the Ministry for Ecological Transition to deduct resources to maintain the ecological flow of the Tagus. In any case, Vélez assured that “with the PSOE there was never a lack of water” in the Region and it will continue without lack of it.

The President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE also accused the regional government, of the PP, of being the one that least complements agricultural insurance. And he contrasted this situation with the 50% increase in its amount by the Spanish executive, with the request to the European Union to advance 70% of the aid from the Common Agrarian Policy (CAP) and with the approval of a first anti-drought decree in March 2022. He also referred to the 25% increase in the personal income tax deduction for farmers, to alleviate the lack of rain and the increase in costs.

Sánchez also highlighted the 480 million euros of investment of the Framework of Priority Actions for the recovery of the Mar Menor, but affirmed that for the lagoon to have a “solution” there is “a necessary condition” to “leave behind” the regional government of the PP, which ” with the support of Vox» maintains a policy of denial of the climate emergency. Likewise, he assured the mayor of Murcia and new candidate for alderman, José Antonio Serrano, the Government’s support for the expansion of the tramway to the Carmen neighborhood. And he stuck out his chest for the high-speed burial: “We have brought the AVE buried to Murcia, as the neighbors asked us to,” he said. And he ignored the demands for improvements in frequencies, schedules, prices and travel times.

Regarding the AVE, Vélez affirmed: “We are going to continue working on that.” and he recalled that “the extension to Lorca” is underway and the “beginning of works to Cartagena” is planned.