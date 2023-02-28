The Government estimates the so-called golden visas (golden visa) issued since 2013, when the Executive of Mariano Rajoy introduced them with the le of support for entrepreneurs. These types of permits are granted to those foreign fortunes that meet certain requirements, such as the purchase of a home of more than 500,000 euros.

Precisely for this reason, Más País Verdes Equo recently registered a bill in Congress to eliminate them, as other countries such as Portugal have done recently. The argument used by the group is that this type of investment has contributed to inflating the price of housing and speculation in the market.

According to a response from the Government to the deputy of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, 45% of these visas were issued in favor of Chinese citizens, a total of 2,263.

The document, to which Europa Press had access, indicates that the Russians account for about 20% of the total, with 969 visas. The Executive has also highlighted the visas issued to citizens of Ukraine, who obtained 2.7% of the permits, with a total of 136.

Without knowing yet whether or not the Government will eliminate these permits, the international trend is growing stronger around real estate investment by foreigners. Earlier this year, Canada also banned the sale of homes to foreigners who do not use them as a permanent residence. The objective is to alleviate prices in one of the most inaccessible markets in the world, fulfilling one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeu’s electoral promises.