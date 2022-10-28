The government cancels the daily bulletin and reinstates the no vax doctors. Mattarella: “Covid is not defeated”

As soon as he takes office, the government is preparing a change of course in the management of the pandemic. The new health minister, Orazio Schillaci, announced that doctors and other members of health personnel suspended for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation will be reinstated even before the expiry of the suspension (scheduled for the end of the year), with the cancellation of their respective fines. In addition, the daily bulletin with data relating to the progress of the covid-19 pandemic will be interrupted and will become weekly.

Measures that would be part of a “progressive return to normality”, as stated by the ministry in a note. The suspension of the daily bulletin, contested by some experts who consider it still an important tool for local authorities, does not affect the possibility “for the competent authorities to acquire at any time the information necessary to control the situation and to adopt the measures of the case ”, highlighted the ministry.

As for the reintegration of health personnel, the subject of a provision “being defined”, the choice is also due to the “worrying shortage of medical and health personnel reported by the heads of health and territorial structures”, added the ministry.

“The message is ‘free all’, the opposite of everything that has been done in recent years, saving lives”, commented the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, speaking today to the party leadership.

“After more than two and a half years of pandemic we cannot yet proclaim the final victory over Covid-19”, Sergio Mattarella warned instead. “We still have to use responsibility and precaution. Public health has the task of maintaining high safety especially for the most vulnerable, the elderly, and those who suffer from previous diseases. However, we feel that the most dramatic period is behind us. Science was decisive ”, declared the head of state, during the ceremony at the Quirinale for the ‘Days of Research’.

The majority are also preparing other measures to end the past management of the pandemic, which has claimed almost 179,000 victims in Italy. Soon, the ministry could introduce other innovations on the isolation of the asymptomatic, which some are asking to be abolished. The parliament, on the other hand, could insert in the next Aid decree a rule to cancel or suspend the fines for those over 50 who have not complied with the vaccination obligation. There are about 1.9 million people in this age group who have not completed the first vaccination cycle by June 15: from the end of November, the fines of 100 euros will begin to be delivered, provided for in the Covid decree passed last January.