An association of prosecutors adds two other crimes to the actions of García Ortiz

The same day that the judge ordered to find out if the State Attorney General could have changed his telephone number to circumvent the judicial investigation in the Supreme Court, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, once again defended Álvaro García Ortiz, accused of









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only