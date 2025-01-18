Montero goes from considering the request dead as a matter of trust to emphasizing his respect for Puigdemont The PP calls for early elections: “If Sánchez cannot approve laws, the way is to consult the Spanish people”

01/18/2025



Updated at 04:39h.





This Friday, the Government listened carefully to the words spoken by the fugitive Carles Puigdemont in Brussels, a few kilometers from his place of residence, Waterloo, since his escape from Spain in 2017, after summoning the leadership of his party, Junts per Catalunya, there. …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only