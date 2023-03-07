The PSOE understands that at this point the breakup of the coalition is meaningless because the voters are clear that no one will have a sufficient majority to govern alone. For this reason, and because from the territories that will face the polls on May 28, they show their nervousness in the face of the “noise” that comes from Madrid, in the leadership of the party they are committed to gritting their teeth and enduring the reproaches of their partners. without deviating from the course set by Pedro Sánchez.

Some loose verses, such as the parliamentary spokesman, Patxi López, or this Monday the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, have still not been able to resist the temptation to counterattack. “Mrs. Belarra should be more humble when recognizing the merits of others. Now it will seem that until they have arrived, feminism has not existed. Well no, there are many very committed women in Spain, for many years. My case, for example, “she said at an event in Chiclana. A day before, the general secretary of Podemos had also been dispatched at ease. “You can say that you are the most feminist party, but if on Tuesday you are going to vote on the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law to return to the Penal Code of the Pack with PP and Vox, they are giving you a poke”, she accused.

In the socialist executive they claim to be “calm.” They are convinced that their proposal to return to the criminal forks prior to the ‘yes is yes’ law by distinguishing between cases of sexual assault that may involve violence and intimidation and those in which these two elements do not concur is the the most “logical” from a technical point of view and the most “sensible” for the majority of society. But proof that they fear the dent that the Podemos speech may be making among a part of the progressive voters, right at the gates of the celebration of Women’s Day – and with the scandal of the ‘mediator case as an added factor -, It is in the new ‘parity law’ that Sánchez will take to the Council of Ministers today after announcing it in an act of feminist vindication on Saturday. The text, a transposition of a European directive, was not in the Executive’s regulatory plan for this year and it is not even clear that it will allow time for its processing in the remainder of the legislature.

The Socialists, who continue to point to the PP as a retrograde party and contrary to “advances in rights”, have also not lost hope that some other party in the investiture bloc will support taking their proposal into consideration today. At the moment, they have the votes of the first opposition party, Vox, Cs, PNV, PDeCAT and Coalición Canarias. The hardest nut to crack seems to be ERC, which refuses to give its votes for something that does not have the approval of the Ministry of Equality. The general coordinator of Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, was this Monday, however, more ambiguous. «This law has had some unwanted effects and therefore it is logical to think that it is necessary to correct them. What we are trying to do, with discretion and responsibility, is that there is an agreement that allows the partners of the Government and the investiture bloc to reform what needs to be reformed, “he said. He is also about to see the position of Más País and Compromís. Podemos maintains that it has never been closed to the reform but in four months of conversation with the PSOE no understanding has been possible.