Monday, March 6, 2023, 9:48 p.m.



| Updated 10:00 p.m.



The Goierri pensioners association gathered as every first Monday of the month in the Plaza Mayor, in front of the Ordizia Town Hall, to claim a minimum pension of 1,080 euros, with the updated CPI. Likewise, on this occasion they joined the demands of the feminist movement for International Women’s Day on March 8 to demand that “all people have the right to be cared for, and even more so in our old age”, under the motto ‘No to business with our care’. About a hundred pensioners gathered in the square.