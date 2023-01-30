The suspense over the Catalan accounts continues. The negotiating teams of the ERC Government and the PSC have met for more than four hours this Monday morning, at the Palau de la Generalitat, but the meeting has ended without the expected agreement. The two parties have agreed to continue the talks “shortly”, that is, this afternoon. According to the spokesperson for the Republicans, Marta Vilalta, once her party accepted, last week, the construction of a section of the B-40 (Barcelona’s orbital route) there are no more “obstacles” to approve the accounts. In the PSC they insist that there are “non-minor fringes”. One of the issues on the table continues to be the future of El Prat airport, where ERC wants improvements but not the “expansion imposed” by Aena.

“All the confidence in the negotiating teams. The talks will continue for the next few hours and we will do everything to reach an agreement”, Vilalta assured at the party headquarters, after the weekly meeting of the Republican leadership. In the middle of the press conference, the news of the interruption of the negotiations in the Palau has arrived. Vilalta has recalled that the model of the orbital route of Barcelona is not his (in fact, the paper approved on Saturday in his congress describes it as “anachronistic”) but he has insisted that they have given in on that point to achieve “the good greater” than being able to count on the Budgets.

One of the great doubts continues to be the expansion of El Prat – Josep Tarradellas, which the Socialists put as one of the important points to agree to the accounts, together with finalizing the processing of the Hard Rock recreational and convention project. Vilalta has assured that there is a point of “agreement”, although the Republicans specifically reject “the extension imposed by Aena”. This plan involves ending a natural protection area of ​​the Natura 2000 network of the European Union. The paper approved by the bases wants that space to be preserved, but the wording suggests that the door remains open to discuss other growth alternatives. The question is whether that is enough for the PSC, which seems to want the word “enlargement” clearly embraced in the agreement.

“There are things to be resolved, but there are fringes that are not minor,” says the PSC spokesperson

The PSC has opted for absolute silence on the status of these negotiations that will resume at 4:00 p.m. After the meeting of the executive commission of the party, the spokesperson Elia Tortolero has insisted that there are still matters to be closed. “There are things to be resolved, but there are fringes that are not minor,” she has stated in a message of prudence. However, she has stressed that the PSC appreciates the gesture of ERC with the B-30 by pointing out that it means respecting the will of the Parliament and the territory to “prosper”.

The Socialists presented a document on December 28 with their proposals, which they consider to be minimal, although they claim them as all or nothing. Tortolero has not revealed to what extent the position taken by the ERC Congress on the airport could harm the negotiations. Or if it was this point that ran aground. “I am not part of the negotiation. We want to be very discreet so that it comes to fruition. There is no closed agreement and we must continue working ”, he said. The Socialists demand, in addition to infrastructure, the development of the Science Law, a 7% increase in social rates, more items for waiting lists or the freezing of delegations abroad.

