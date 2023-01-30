Every reader would love to stop wasting their eyes on cheap gadgets by reading in PDF, to do it, but enjoying a physical book, for which, a family, I plan to give to a girl a great present, the complete twilight saga.

“I wanted it big” pointed out the girl after breaking into tears and rejecting the great gift, because apparently the books weren’t the size she wanted, so despite his love for reading, he complained about the detail of his family.

Through the TikTok social network, the @paufitch account spread the sadness of a girl, since in the recording titled, “if the purchase of the books was a tragedy”; The protagonist went viral when she was seen and heard that she did not like the gift.

During the clip, the content creator showed that to make the girl happy, they bought her the twilight saga, a series of 5 books, authored by the famous writer Stephenie Meyer, with a romantic genre, fiction for teenagers and the wonderful touch of Vampires, which is why since its release date in 2005 it has been very successful to the point of having the famous movie versions.

However, the girl rejected them because they were pocketthe type of edition that has a manageable format and is at a more affordable price, since, according to the young woman, “cannot open well”.

Although the woman showed that the letters could be perfectly distinguished and compared it with the size of other books that the adolescent already had, she still did not want them and did not stop crying.

Seeing the tears running down the female, Internet users pointed out, “I would have wanted my mom to buy me twilight books”, “and others of us cried with the Pdfs because we don’t have enough for the book.”