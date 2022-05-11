Data viewed in programming language. UNSPLASH

Relevant personalities from universities, the media, technological and cultural companies and humanists will discuss this Thursday at the UNED headquarters in Valencia on the need to move towards a world of digital fusion that integrates creation, education, communication, technology , artificial intelligence and rights. Among the participants are the executive president of PRISA Media, Carlos Nuñez, the philosopher and professor at the University of Valencia Adela Cortina, the director of the ELLIS Alicante Unit Foundation, Nuria Oliver, the journalists Montserrat Domínguez, María Jesús Espinosa de los Monteros and Aimar Bretos and the artists Soleá Morente and Josemi Carmona, among others.

The forum, titled A world of digital fusion, It is promoted by the Humanities Observatory, a platform made up of Cadena SER, the University of Extremadura, the UNED, the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the University of Navarra, and is directed by José Manuel Gómez Bravo, director of Intellectual Property and Business Rights of PRISA Media.

From the university world, the rector of the University of Valencia, Mavi Mestre; and the former rectors of the University of Alicante and the Politècnica de València Andrés Pedreño and Francisco Mora, respectively, or Ricardo Baeza-Yates, director of Research at the Experiential AI Institute. Northeastern University. The closing of the act will be carried out by the president of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and the rector of the UNED, Ricardo Mairal.

The purpose is to address a new digital and technological reality, which has revolutionized and modified the international scenario, creating new creative and ethical challenges. “We want to combine the traditional sectors with the new digital players and respond to phenomena such as dematerialization, instant distribution, new communication windows, platforms and their evolution, immediacy, streamingdigital talent, intellectual rights, social networks, the metaverse or Artificial Intelligence”, point out the organizers.

“The society that we are building must consider the fusion between digital humanities and technology as one of the pillars that give meaning and guide the creation of content and its distribution, innovation, progress, new jobs and entrepreneurship; in short, the creation of the social and intellectual capital of the world in which we live”, point out the organizers.

This year’s edition of the forum is organized to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the UNED and will be broadcast by streaming from different platforms and countries with relevant personalities, who will intervene in a direct and multidisciplinary format, by way of inspirational conversations, to analyze the digital and interactive aspects of the cultural and creative industry, and of communication.

The event includes a recognition to the philosopher and professor Adela Cortina, a reference personality in the world of ethical thought.