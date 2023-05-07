The “suspension” of Lionel Messi seems to have started this Sunday, May 7, when the team land has been left out of the call for the matchday 34 of French football against Troyes. The Argentine was reprimanded by his club after having traveled to Saudi Arabia last weekend without the club’s permission, which has now meant him being

deletion of the players who will see action this weekend.

This media has been criticized by the fans of the Argentine attacker but very well applauded by the fans of the Parisian group who recently demonstrated against the “Flea” for his low performance. This would only be fueling the desire for the player to leave the team and it could be to the point that there are no new offers for his renewal with PSG.

Through social networks, PSG announced the list of summoned that will take the field this Sunday, May 7 to face the Troyes on matchday 34 in search of expanding the advantage over Lens, who was already only 3 points away. Now the set of

PSG will seek to add to extend the distance and try to find on the next date to be closer to the championship.

Lionel Messi leaves PSG

PSG’s number 30 is not experiencing the best of moments in France, things have been added to his life that make it difficult for him to enjoy the soccer to the point of not yielding what would have been expected. Although he continues to maintain numbers above his peers, he is not 100% comfortable with it, which has led to his departure being sought.

Both on the part of Messi and PSG there would already be a path that would not be turned back, neither will want to take the step to seek to fix things. Messi’s departure gives the club more financial freedom since it will not have to pay as much money for his services, for that part PSG awaits his departure, but for another it would also lose a lot of media attention as sponsors who came to the club for Messi.

So far everything remains calm, the player is suspended for his indiscipline and is expected to be like that for one more week. Waiting only for him June 30th for the culmination of his contract and to be able to leave as a free agent to sign with the club of his choice.