Un passo dal cielo 7: the previews (plot and cast) of the seventh episode, 7 May

Tonight, Saturday 7 May 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the sixth episode of Un passo dal cielo 7 will be broadcast, the seventh season of the thrilling thriller/comedy fiction that recounts the investigations of Commissioner Vincenzo Nappi and the lives of other characters immersed in the nature of our Dolomites. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the thirteenth and fourteenth episodes, titled The Guardian of the Lake Part 1 and Part 2, a tragic discovery is made. The caretaker of a hotel located on the shore of a lake is found dying. Thus, the investigation begins. The clues lead in one direction. In fact, the man’s daughter seems to have something to do with what happened to the hotelier.

During the seventh episode, the investigations – after focusing on the hotelier’s daughter – will lead to an unexpected turn. In fact, the lake will keep a murky secret that could finally shed light on Roberta’s death. Also, it will trigger the betrayal of people who were reputed to be trusted. Manuela will have to prepare for the showdown. Huber, meanwhile, will seem to be in serious difficulty relating to his pregnant daughter. Vincenzo will really struggle not to go crazy.

One step from heaven 7: cast

We have seen the plot of the seventh episode of Un passo dal cielo 7, but what is the complete cast of the fiction? In the seventh season, we will see new faces alongside the historic cast members such as Enrico Ianniello (Vincenzo Nappi) and Gianmarco Pozzoli (Huber Fabricetti). Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vincenzo Nappi: Enrico Ianniello

Gianmarco Pozzoli: Huber Fabriccetti

Giorgio Marchesi: Luciano Paron

Leonardo PazzagliGregorio Masiero

Daniele LiottiNathan Sartor

Alessandro Bedetti: Mirko Sartor

Giulia Vecchio: Adele Sartor

Davide TucciHans Christian

Giusy Buscemi: Manuela Nappi

Rocio Munoz Morales: Eva Fernandez

Serena Iansiti: Carolina Volpi

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Un passo dal cielo 7 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.