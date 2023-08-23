The successful series created by David Shore and daniel dae kim‘The good doctor’, which is based on a South Korean series of the same name, is very close to releasing the second part of its sixth season, in which the Dr Shaun Murphythe protagonist of the story played by Freddie Highmore, will have to deal with new responsibilities and pressures as he becomes a surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you all the details about the long-awaited premiere of this part of the series, which has already confirmed that it will have a seventh season.

When does season 6, part 2, of ‘The good doctor’ premiere?

The second part of the sixth season of the series will premiere on Wednesday August 23, 2023. It should be remembered that the date is only for Latin America, since its broadcast in the United States ended on May 1. In addition, the renewal for one more season has already been confirmed, which would arrive in the last months of this year.

Shaun’s life will take a new turn that will make him face new challenges at the end of season 6. Photo: ABC Capture

Where to watch the sixth season of ‘The good doctor’?

The second part of season 6 of ‘The good doctor’ is made up of episodes from 8 to 22, which, like the previous ones, will be released through the platform Amazon Prime Videoa platform that also has the previous seasons of the series about Shaun Murphy, the surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who will try to make a way for himself at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San José, California.

What is ‘The good doctor’ season 6 about?

“As Shaun becomes a surgical resident in the surgical unit at St. Bonaventure Hospital, he faces more responsibilities and pressures. He must deal with an attack on the hospital, new residents and Lea’s high-risk pregnancy, while navigating relationships to become a good leader and father so that he can keep his life now stable, ”says the synopsis of the new one. delivery.

What is the cast of ‘The good doctor’?

Freddie Highmore as Dr Shaun Murphy

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel Perez

