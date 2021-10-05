‘The good patron’, by Fernando León de Aranoa, has been the film selected by the Film Academy to represent Spain in the 94th edition of the Oscars. The film has been the most voted of a shortlist in which it competed with ‘Parallel Mothers’, by Pedro Almodóvar, and ‘Mediterráneo’, by Marcel Barrena. Actors Irene Escolar and Ricardo Gómez have been responsible for announcing the film, which begins its career towards the Oscars today.

Javier Bardem is Blanco, ‘The good patron’ referred to in the title of the new production signed by Fernando León de Aranoa and whose premiere is scheduled for October 15. The film, a satire about the world of work, revolves around a charismatic businessman who owns an industrial scale factory in a Spanish provincial city, who awaits the imminent visit of a commission that will decide his fate and obtain a local award for Business Excellence. With the film, León de Aranoa recovers, twenty years later and with the same protagonist, the spirit of ‘Mondays in the sun’.

A few weeks ago Javier Méndez, its executive producer, was very grateful to the academics for the effort when it came to voting for the three shortlisted feature films of the 48 titles that had been presented, “taking into account that none of the three films has still had a commercial premiere ». “We are super excited, especially after filming it in the middle of the pandemic,” he added. In his opinion, one of the keys to how well the film has worked among academics is “the way in which Fernando approaches the world of work, from the black comedy, where viewers see many of the bosses who have In their difficult work environments, this paternalistic figure that Bardem beautifully embodies has aroused interest. ‘ In addition, he assures, “it is like the reverse of ‘Mondays in the sun’, the opposite side. Now the character of Javier exercises power, before he challenged it ».