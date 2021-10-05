The Grand Prix of the Americas was a small ordeal for Franco Morbidelli. The Austin circuit is very demanding from a physical point of view and this year it was more so due to the presence of many holes on the asphalt. A big problem for those who, like the Yamaha rider, have just had a cruciate ligament surgery in the knee and have missed the stages of their return, having returned to the M1 after about three months.

The Italian driver finished the Texan trip in last place, but it could not have been otherwise at this time. According to Franco, then it is a small price to pay to start taking measurements on a different bike from the one he raced with until before the injury, but also on a new team, addressing the 2022 season in the best possible way. he made no dramas, despite a result that is definitely not up to the standard of a world runner-up.

“Unfortunately, I was only able to do 7-8 laps then I had to slow down a lot, otherwise I would not have been able to finish the race. I had no strength in my leg, so I could no longer make the left turns. I was practically making changes of gears. I steered with my arms only, so things got very complicated on the holes, “said Morbidelli.

“It was one of the most difficult races of the year for everyone, but for me it was perhaps the hardest of my entire life, due to my current physical condition. Overall, however, it was a positive weekend, because I managed to improve both my speed and the feeling with the bike, so we took a step forward compared to Misano. “

“Now we have two weeks of time available before the second race at Misano, I will try to work and recover again. I am curious to return to Misano to evaluate my progress, because we have worked well both in Austin and in testing, so I expect to see improvements, “he added.

Then Morbidelli went into a little more detail about the conditions of his knee at the moment, reiterating that his work is aimed above all at 2022, even if this does not mean that he will go on the track just to be present.

“Mine is an injury that takes six months to heal, we are definitely forcing the time, because we are three months after the operation. Obviously I have to be careful, but things are going well. I feel pain, but it is manageable with the painkillers. At Misano I managed to do the whole race with a good pace in relation to my possibilities. It didn’t go as well here, because the track is physically demanding. However I think the work we are doing is important for the team. next year, although obviously I want to try to improve my feeling and compete. “

“I came back very soon, but it’s the right move in my opinion. It was important to get back on the bike as soon as possible, I couldn’t afford to sit still for six months. Then it was something I didn’t want to do. Obviously the results aren’t good. , but at the moment I don’t have to pay too much attention to it, because there are so many things that are not at their best right now. But the yield curve is going up and that gives me confidence. “

Finally, the Italian rider also commented on what happened during the Moto3 race, with the carom triggered by Deniz Oncu, from which Jeremy Alcoba, Andrea Migno and Pedro Acosta miraculously left unscathed, but also the subsequent disqualification of the Turkish for the next two races.

“It’s a start,” he said in relation to the sanction imposed on Oncu. Then he added: “I was so afraid for the riders involved in the accident, especially for Migno who is a friend of mine. They have to settle down, they have to do something. As Andrea also said, they absolutely have to settle down.”

But Franco also believes restarting the race on the distance of only 5 laps after the red flag caused by the crash of Filip Salac was not a particularly wise decision by the Race Direction.

“It was certainly a questionable choice, they probably trusted these guys too much. I don’t know if it depends on the generation, the category, the bike they ride, but the result is that the races are very dangerous and they already are. when the races last 100 km. If they are shortened to 25, you make them rush races and the danger rears up. It was a questionable choice. “