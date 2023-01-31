Dementia is a syndrome that involves the deterioration of memory, intellect and behavior, affecting the ability with which we carry out our daily activities.

According to the World Health Organization at least 55 million people live with some form of dementia, Being the Alzheimer’s the most common form in which it appears, affecting between 60 and 70 percent of cases.

That is why it is important to maintain habits that help us reduce the risk of suffering from this type of chronic disease due to the type of disability it causes among people.

According to Marc Milstein, a British neuroscience researcher and author of “The Age-Proofing the Brain: New Strategies to Improve Memory, Protect Immunity and Fight Dementia,” there are ways to prevent memory loss by following seven tips.

Maintain optimal sugar levels

The researcher points out that maintaining a balance in the sugar levels of our body is necessary to have a proper functioning of our brain. Having high sugar levels would lead our body to premature aging and begin to develop cardiovascular diseases.

Maintain low blood pressure and cholesterol levels

Maintaining a healthy heart is one of the ways in which we can prevent memory loss, since each heartbeat sends 20% of the oxygen in our body to our brain, which is why when we have hypertension we have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack. cerebral.

Sleep well

Various studies show that not sleeping properly increases the risk of memory loss, in addition to affecting concentration and performance.

Eat healthy

Eating healthy with a balanced and nutritious diet contributes to the proper functioning of the body, prevents diseases and provides us with the necessary energy for our daily activities.

Likewise, some foods rich in Omega-3 fats help us reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia according to various scientific articles.

No Smoking

Marc Milstein points out that smokers have a 30% risk of developing dementia. According to the WHO, around 14% of the annual costs of dementia could be attributed to smoking.

Make friends

Being alone and isolated can also be a risk factor for memory loss, since social relationships allow us to interact and receive stimulation that helps our brain release hormones such as serotonin and endorphins.

develop new skills

According to the researcher, developing new skills or doing activities that boost our brain’s agility helps reduce the risk of memory loss.

It may interest you:

As Milstein points out, it is good to do crossword puzzles, sudokus, and other activities that help establish new neural connections.