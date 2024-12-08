Breakfast, as its name indicates, implies the meal with which we break the fast that we have carried out since dinner and during the hours we must sleep. As it is the first food intake of the day, it is essential to give the body the energy and nutrients needed to start the day.

“If this is not the case, you are forced to resort to reserves, which is not desirable, since this situation favors the tendency to ‘saving’ and, therefore, overweight,” they explain from the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN).

This same organization indicates something that “has been proven: people who do not eat breakfast, or eat little breakfast, have lower performance and the ability to maintain attention than those who do.” That is why, although saying that breakfast It is the most important meal of the day, it is not entirely correct, it does have a great weight in our daily diet.

In this sense, from ABC we have contacted Vanesa León García, Dietitian-Nutritionist in Biogran Spain, to know the information that we should take into account when having a good breakfast. Thus, the expert states that “there is no standard breakfast or the perfect food, since none of them include all the nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of the body.”









In this way, he explains that adaptation to each particular case is key and highlights the variety of healthy and sustainable options that we can incorporate into a breakfast although, «Sometimes it is difficult to correctly select the foods that should be included». Therefore, he gives the golden rules of a good breakfast:

Food variety

«It is the only way to obtain part of the energy, vitamins, minerals, fiber, water or protein What you need to start the day right. Why don’t you eat and have the same dinner every day? Well, this should also apply to breakfast,” Vanesa explains. In addition, it gives examples of foods that we could include in our breakfast if we are in a hurry or if we have time to make them more elaborate:

Quick breakfasts: During the week we understand that time is of the essence. We can choose to comfort foods such as fresh seasonal fruit, nuts, kefir with ground seeds, whole wheat bread with extra virgin olive oil, milk or vegetable drink with some type of whole grain cereal such as muesli or breakfast cereals without added sugar, coffee, pure cocoa, tea or infusions.

Slow breakfasts: On weekends, usually with more time, he recommends having breakfast in company, cooking and letting creativity fly. Some proposals They are seasonal fruit skewers with toasted sesame seeds topping, she recommends the organic ones from El Granero, as well as homemade whole-grain oat flour and agave syrup pancakes, whole grain bread toasts with hummus or avocado, with ghee or vegetables. The idea of ​​a good whole oatmeal porridge with natural or dehydrated fruit topping, or homemade baked granola with vegetable yogurt, also doesn’t fail.

Individual adaptation

«From a nutritional point of view, a small child, a teenager or an adult does not need the same thing. You also have to take into account sporting, intellectual and work activities of each family member and adapt breakfast to these characteristics. Therefore, one of the premises is that it would not be ideal for all family members to have the same breakfast,” explains the dietician and nutritionist.

Healthy yes, sustainable too

Vanesa León indicates that we are in the midst of a food transition towards a more sustainable food model that preserves biodiversity. Thus, «organic, seasonal, local and fair trade foods promote and preserve the health of the soil, the water, the plant, the animal, the person and the planet. As an indivisible whole. And it is that When selecting foods we should reflect on the well-being of current and future generations as well as protecting the environment while we nourish ourselves adequately,” he ends by explaining.