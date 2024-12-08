Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the numerous viruses that cause respiratory diseaseswhich spreads in a very similar way to the cold, from one person to another, and is introduced into the body through the mucous membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes. Its peak moment of appearance is autumn, and it is the most common cause of hospitalization in babies under one year old.

In many cases, the little ones will need the oxygen support to help them breathe, or even intravenous fluids if they have no appetite. The most normal thing is that these symptoms subside within a couple of days, and the symptoms never go beyond mild, although there may also be some serious manifestations.

What is syncytial virus and what are its main symptoms

In the most severe cases, the syncytial virus causes high fever. Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is very common for the syncytial virus to have infected the vast majority of children around two years of age. From Mayo Clínic they explain that the signs of respiratory syncytial virus appear more frequently among four and six days after being exposed to the virus.

In both adults and older children, its manifestation is usually very similar to that of a cold: stuffy nose, dry cough, sneezing, headaches, throat pain, and a few tenths of fever. In the most severe cases, this initially mild virus can spread to the lower respiratory system, leading to pneumonia.

When the manifestation is more severe, the fever is usually high, the cough is more intense, there is some wheezing in breathing (which becomes labored) and the skin turns a bluish tone due to lack of oxygen. Even in these cases, Recovery usually occurs within two weeks.





These are the risk factors for respiratory syncytial virus

Although syncytial virus occurs in children, adults with feathery conditions are also at risk groups. Getty Images

Although we have already mentioned that by two years of age most children will have been exposed to this virus, that does not mean that they cannot repeat infection later.

People who are at higher risk for serious infections are premature babies; those who have congenital heart disease; a chronic lung disease; a weakened immune system; or adults with the same diseases. People over 65 years of age should also take extreme precautions.





Precautions to avoid getting syncytial virus

Washing your hands often is a preventative measure against this fall respiratory virus. freepik

The people we have mentioned as more susceptible to adopting the most serious manifestation of the virus have a medical product with antibodies available. Also there is a vaccine against syncytial virus for pregnant women, with the aim of protecting the baby from birth until he or she is 6 months old.

In the first case, it is nirsevimab, a single-dose injection that is given to babies who the doctor considers to be at risk, just one month before the season starts of the virus. This medicine is for babies under 6-8 months.

As for the vaccine for pregnant women, it can be administered between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation. Likewise, older adults with heart or lung disease have a syncytial virus vaccine to avoid a very serious infection.

The measures we can carry out to stop the virus include frequent hand washing; avoid exposure as much as possible; maintain scrupulous hygiene at home; do not share glasses; and wash the little ones’ toys regularly and thoroughly.

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for our new newsletter.