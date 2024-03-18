As already explained by Motorsport.com at the end of February, Ducati has secured one of the jewels of the training categories for its MotoGP project: the Murcian rider Fermin Aldeguer, who will turn 19 on 5 April.

With an official press release, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer announced the agreement with the Spanish rider, now working for Luca Boscoscuro's Speed ​​Up Racing in Moto2, which will be for two years with an option for another two, but does not refer to the team with which he will make the leap to the premier class. However, everything suggests that it will be in the satellite structure of Prima Pramac Racing, in which Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli compete this season, with the Spaniard who, according to team manager Gino Borsoi, has reached the end of his journey with the Italian team.

“I would like to give Fermin a warm welcome to the Ducati family and we can't wait to see him riding the Desmosedici GP. I am very happy with this agreement because Aldeguer is one of the strongest riders of the new generation. In recent years we have followed his development and last season he showed incredible speed. He is a very young boy, with fantastic potential and characteristics to do well. We will give him all the technical support to help him grow”, said the general director of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall'Igna.

“I am very excited about this opportunity because, thanks to Ducati, I will be able to realize the dream I have been chasing since I was a child: the time has come to make the big leap and be with the best in the world. Furthermore, I will do it with the best bike on the grid, with the Desmosedici GP which has won two World titles in a row and has demonstrated its ability to adapt to any situation”, added Aldeguer.

“I want to thank Ducati and Gigi Dall'Igna for the trust they have placed in me since the first day we started talking. Luca Boscoscuro for everything we have experienced and for what we will do together this year, but also the my family, my manager Hector Faubel and everyone who in one way or another helped me get this far.”

“Now that I know what my future will be, it's time to focus on this season in which I still have a great challenge in Moto2. I will give my all to leave the category with my head held high and with the best possible results before facing the great challenge of MotoGP”, concluded the Spanish rider.

Aldeguer, who is in his fourth season in Moto2, the third complete, again with Boscoscuro, was already on the verge of making the leap to MotoGP last year, when the move of Marc Marquez to Gresini Racing and Luca Marini to Honda led to left a free place for Valentino Rossi's Pertamina Enduro VR46.

The Spaniard's agent, former driver Hector Faubel, met with Uccio Salucci and Pablo Nieto, eager to sign Fermin, but Boscoscuro used the contract signed a few months earlier and a strong exit clause to exercise his right on the Spaniard.

Ducati saw in this maneuver the opportunity to acquire the winner of the last four races of the 2023 Moto2 season and, after a meeting with Gigi Dall'Igna in Bologna in mid-January, a full agreement was reached.

Aldeguer arrived in the MotoGP in 2021, combining his first season in MotoE, in which he participated in seven races, with the Moto2 championship, where he raced eight Grands Prix and scored 13 points.

In 2022 he became a regular driver, winning two pole positions and finishing the championship in 15th place, before being the revelation of the 2023 season, in which he took three pole positions and seven podiums, including five victories, the last four of row, with which he rose to third place in the general classification.

This year, the boy from La Ñora (Murcia) is the number one candidate to win the title of the intermediate class, even if his debut in the Qatar GP a few days ago, which ended outside the points (16th), took everyone by surprise.