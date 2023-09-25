Win Sports + channel narrator’s mistakeJavier Fernandezat the match Junior vs. Tolimacontinues giving something to talk about.

Known as ‘The Goal Singer’, Fernández scored the only goal of the game in favor of the cast of Ibaguébut instead of saying that the goal was from Tolima, he pointed out that it was from Medellín.

(Shakira receives fierce work attack: ‘She was stingy… they don’t know what Piqué suffered’)(Nairo Quintana: reasons why the Lidl Trek team will not hire him)

Apologies

About the 15th minute of the match at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, the striker Estefano Arango He scored the first goal of the night and partially put Deportes Tolima ahead on the scoreboard, but the narrative left the viewers lost.

‘The goal singer’ began to narrate the goal when he shouted: “from Independiente Medellín”, forgetting that it was the game between Junior and Tolima. For several seconds, Javier Fernández continued in the error and expressed: “from the ‘powerful’ of the mountain.”

The unusual thing about the situation was the reaction of his broadcast partner, Gonzalo De Feliche, who saw him with a surprised face and decided to take paper and pencil to inform him of the serious mistake he was making.

Of course, the networks destroyed it and the narrator was the center of criticism and ridicule for the mistake he made.

This Monday, on his social networks, Javier Fernández uploaded a video in which he commented on what happened and apologized for the error.

“I made a mistake as a human being that I am 🤷🏽 but I am deeply grateful to them, for the preference and support of the people who follow me, accompany me and love my work,” said the narrator.

(Jenni Hermoso’s environment confirms ‘pressures’ after Rubiales’ kiss)

Sports