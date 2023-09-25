Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/25/2023 – 20:58

The sea ice surrounding Antarctica has reached the lowest levels ever recorded this winter, the United States National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) reported on Monday (25), raising scientists’ fears that the impact of climate change on the South Pole is intensifying.

Researchers say the changes could have major consequences for animals like penguins, which breed and raise their young on sea ice, as well as accelerating global warming by reducing the amount of light reflected by white ice into space.

Antarctica’s ice sheets reached their peak this year on September 10, when they covered 16.96 million square kilometers, the lowest winter maximum since satellite measurements began in 1979, the NSIDC said. This is approximately 1 million square kilometers less than the previous record, set in 1986.

“It’s not just a record year, it’s an extreme record-breaking year,” said Walt Meier, senior scientist at NSIDC. Although climate change is contributing to the melting of Antarctica’s glaciers, there is little certainty about the impact of warmer temperatures on sea ice near the South Pole. The extent of ice in the area grew between 2007 and 2016.

The shift in recent years to record-low conditions has scientists concerned that climate change is finally taking a toll on Antarctic sea ice.

An academic article published this month by the journal Communications Earth and Environment found that higher ocean temperatures, driven mainly by greenhouse gases, are contributing to lower sea ice levels since 2016.

“The key message here is that we need to protect these frozen parts of the world that are very important for a number of factors,” said Ariaan Purich of Monash University in Australia. He is one of the study’s co-authors.

“We really need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.”

