During the past ten years, this movement was able to strengthen its relations with the world’s poets, so that the number of its members so far has reached more than 2,000 poets from 150 countries from all continents.

In addition to its continuous efforts since then, and in a very important future step, the coordinators of the World Poetry Movement met, in person and virtually, in Venezuela last month to discuss a number of organizational problems facing this global movement, which plays a pivotal role in coordinating and directing organizations and poets through a set of initiatives, including the establishment of International poetry festivals, educational projects and publishing houses interested in poetry.

Organizing a World Poetry Conference in 2023

The first meeting of members from 21 countries took place on the sidelines of the 16th World Poetry Festival of Venezuela, and was inaugurated by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria, Venezuela’s Regional Vice President Freddy Nánez, and the famous Colombian poet Fernando Rendon, General Coordinator of the World Poetry Movement.

The most prominent decisions of this meeting were the organization of the first international conference of the first world poetry movement, which will be held in the Colombian cities of Medellin and Caracas, Venezuela, in July 2023. It will be preceded by several preparatory conferences in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Americas. In the early months of the year 2023.

The movement seeks to achieve a set of goals, including:

Supporting the impact of poetry in all social classes by integrating it into the life of cities and villages and working towards making it accessible to young people, adolescents and children.

Employing the media on a large scale to spread the spirit of poetry in order to achieve a just and bright vision for the future of man.

international hair school

At the meeting, several issues were brought up for discussion, including that the movement should maintain its struggle to uphold central premises such as the search for peace, freedom and fundamental rights, and care for the planet and life, while preserving its political independence and revolutionary, innovative spirit in poetic language.

Some coordinators considered that the potential of the movement is enormous and its ability to influence could be much greater if its performance is improved and internal and external communications are improved. The World Poetry Movement School) where courses will be developed with central poets from all continents, providing lessons and educational materials, giving special priority to young poets and poets, and opening up spaces for them at the level of coordination of the movement’s initiatives

The Preparatory Committee for the Congress of the Movement is composed of the member poets Alex Posidis (Cuba), Freddy Nánez (Venezuela), Ismael Diadi Hydara (Mali), Fernando Rendón (Colombia), Vadim Terquin (Russia), and Luis Felipe Sarmiento (Portugal). They will be joined by four representatives appointed by the Coordination Committee, provided that the Preparatory Committee sets the agenda for the conference. At the suggestion of the poet Freddy Nanese, Gloria Schwattal was accepted as chair of this committee.

Several issues for discussion were also raised in the meeting, including concerns about some organizational problems facing the movement, and the need to restructure its system to restore current shortcomings and organize goals and agenda for the next five years.

Arab and Gulf presence

The strength and prestige of this movement is increasing year after year, after a large group of the most prestigious international poetry festivals entered into its system, including the Trois-Rivieres International Poetry Festival in Canada, which leads the International Federation of Poetry Festivals with about 23 poetry festivals in different languages.

The total number of festivals whose membership in the movement has reached 125, is today a mainstay in the movement’s activity, including ancient Arab festivals such as the “Al-Murbad Festival” and “Al-Mutanabi Festival” in Iraq. And other poetry festivals and meetings in Morocco and Tunisia, while Gulf participation is still limited to the names of poets members and individuals coordinating the movement in each country, including Ahmed Al-Mulla in Saudi Arabia, Qassem Haddad in Bahrain, Adel Khuzam in the UAE and a number of other important poetic names known in most Arab countries.

The International Poetry Festival in the Colombian city of Medellin is considered one of the largest poetry festivals in the world today. It has activities, evenings and events related to the global poetry movement throughout the year. It is coordinated with high professionalism, as invitations to poets arrive more than a year ago to participate, and special committees translate texts into Spanish, It is expected that the 33rd session next year will witness an exceptional presence from the world’s leading poets.