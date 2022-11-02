Barnaul and Slavgorod, cities of the Altai Territory, will be visited for the first time by Father Frost’s train, which travels from Veliky Ustyug to Vladivostok.

The train will arrive in Barnaul on November 25 at 9.55. He will be there for 6.5 hours. And the train will arrive in Slavgorod the next day, November 26, and will stay there for 1.5 hours.

As writes altapress.ru with reference to the regional administration, a solemn festive program with the participation of artists and animators will be prepared for the residents of the city, which will allow you to plunge into the atmosphere of a winter fairy tale. The main events will take place on the territory of the station complexes.

In total, the Santa Claus train will make more than 100 stops during its journey.

The train set off on October 22.

Earlier it was reported that this year the train of Father Frost from Veliky Ustyug will make stops at eight stations of the Kuibyshev railway.