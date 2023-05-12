The Giro d’Italia arrives in the high mountains: this will be the first high goal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The day will be 218 kilometers, with three stops.
He Italy spin This Friday he has on his roadmap one of those stages that attract attention. It will be the first big assault with the mountain, a high arrival that will serve to refine a general classification in which there are many casters.
The fraction will be disputed between Capua and Gran Sasso D’Italiaa goal located at 2,130 meters high, after ascending 26 kilometers and an average of 3.4 percent inclination.
In the last four kilometers, the cyclists will find difficult ramps, with an inclination of up to 8 percent, which call for an attack, a fight for seconds. But there is more.
hard climbs
The day will be 218 kilometers and before the finish line there are two second-category mountain prizes, which will make a dent in the legs of the protagonists.
The day will be important to know in what real conditions they are Remco Evenepoel, that continues with consequences of Wednesday’s blows, and Cousin Roglic, the top favourites, and what can the rest of the rivals say.
As for the Colombians, it will be a key stage for Rigoberto Urán, Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio that, the most normal thing, is that they finish the day within the 20 best of the general.
