He told everything! Jorge Benavides He spoke for the first time about Dayanita’s dismissal and provided details of the reason for the artist’s departure. The comedic actor brought back the ‘Vegetable Courage’ sketch to answer questions about his former co-worker and express how he feels after she made some controversial remarks statements in “El reventonazo de la Chola”. Magaly Medina showed a preview of this staging that will be complete this Saturday, May 13, on “JB en ATV”.

What did Jorge Benavides say about Dayanita?

Sitting in the red chair, Jorge Benavides talked about how the comic actress changed after her arrival on television. “I watch the people I work with a lot,” he told his brother, who was in front of her characterizing Beto Ortiz.

Jorge Benavides tells his truth about Dayanita and her departure from "JB en ATV".

“With this person I realized, from the beginning, how he was evolving. He learned a lot from the advice I gave him, but I realized that he was transforming,” he said about the evolution of the now new pull of América TV.

Jorge Benavides disappointed in Dayanita’s change

He assured that she had an instability after achieving fame. “The exchanges began to arrive, more work, money and purchasing power. That, normally, because it is human, makes some people change,” said Jorge Benavides.

“If you don’t have someone by your side who knows how to advise you, then what happened to her happens. She got dizzy and changed a lot,” he added. At another point, he called her “ungrateful.” “Thanks to the program, she got as far as she got,” said the ATV producer.

The characterizer will provide other answers that will give something to talk about and will generate the reaction of his partner, Magaly Medina assured this Thursday in the edition of her entertainment program.

