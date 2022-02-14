A resident of England spoke about the difficulties she faces because of her size seven breasts. The related story appeared on The Sun.

19-year-old Amanda Nchoma (Amanda Nchoma) admitted that her breasts began to grow actively in her early teens and by the age of 14 had reached the fifth size. Five years later, it has become two sizes larger. According to the heroine of the material, she regularly feels discomfort associated with her physique.

For example, a girl has difficulty finding the right clothes and bras because not many brands make products of this size. In addition, due to the excessive weight of the breasts, the straps of the underwear cut into her shoulders and leave scratches and bruises on her body.

In addition, Nchoma stressed that she feels discomfort from excessive attention from others. “People are constantly looking at me, drivers are honking at me, and girls are throwing sidelong glances in my direction. It worries me,” she said. The heroine of the material added that in the future she plans to undergo breast reduction surgery, but so far she has not determined a specific date for the procedure.

Earlier in February, Adidas released an ad featuring topless different women. The Polish division of Adidas has published a series of photographs showing naked women whose faces are cropped in the pictures. On the posted frames, only the bare breasts of models of different sizes and shapes are visible. The promo is dedicated to the release of the widest collection of women’s sports tops in the history of the brand.