The little one is dressed in his pilot uniform, decoration from the cake, balloons and canvas, all to celebrate in style of Aeromexico, What moved you about the theme party? The peculiar gift from the airline brand.

The story that has generated sentiment among Internet users is due to the fact that the protagonist, a child 8-year-old, decided that his celebration I wanted it to be Aeroméxico-themed, for a touching reason, for which everyone expected a great detail from the company, but since the gift was not good enough, according to Internet users, the airline began to receive criticism.

Although, it is not the first time that the airline based in the International Airport of Mexico City, enters into controversy, due to the actions of its employees with the passengers.

On this occasion, the brand, which owns a fleet of 111 aircraft with 10 new orders, became a trend after a Twitter social network user shared a party celebrating a child, with an Aeroméxico theme.

The mother of the celebrated ‘La Wera Trece’, in her account ‘@alegtzsc’, shared a series of photographs and videos in which she explained that her son chose his airline-themed birthday party, for which he asked to tag Aeroméxico for the story to reach them.

Indeed, the story went viral, to the point that the airline responded, however, by simply commenting: “Happy birthday, Ariel! Greetings from the Aeroméxico family”caused a stir among Internet users, because some brands usually give gifts or special prices to their customers when it is their birthday.